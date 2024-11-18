Recall alert: Organic carrots recalled for E. coli contamination that killed one person

Recall alert Organic carrots sold at stores such as Walmart, Target and Trader Joe's have been recalled over E. coli contamination. (Grimmway Farms)

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of organic carrots produced by Grimmway Farms after it was found that they could be contaminated with E. coli.

The carrots were shipped to distribution centers nationwide and were available for purchase from Aug. 14 to Oct. 23 but could still be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. The following carrots are part of the recall.

Organic whole carrots:

365: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Bunny Luv: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb

Cal-Organic: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb

Compliments: 2lb

Full Circle: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Good & Gather: 2lb

GreenWise: 1lb, 25lbs

Marketside: 2lb

Nature’s Promise: 2lb

O-Organics: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb

President’s Choice: 2lb

Simple Truth: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Trader Joe’s: 1lb

Wegmans: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Wholesome Pantry: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

The whole carrots do not have best-if-used-by dates on their packaging.

Organic baby carrots:

365: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; Sept. 11 24 to Nov. 2 24

Bunny Luv: 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb; Sept 11 24 to Nov 12 24

Cal-Organic: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs; Sept 11 24 to Nov 2 24

Compliments: 1lb; Sept 14 24 to Oct 24 24

Full Circle: 1lb; Sept 14 24 to Oct 24 24

Good & Gather: 12oz, 1lb; Sept 14 24 to Nov 2 24

GreenWise: 1lb; Sept 11 24 to Oct 3 24

Grimmway Farms: 25lb bag; Sept 11 24 to Oct 3 24

Marketside: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; Sept 11 24 to Nov 2 24

Nature’s Promise: 1lb; Sept 13 24 to Oct 25 24

O-Organics: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; Sept 11 24 to Nov 2 24

Raley’s: 1lb; Sept 14 24 to Oct 23 24

Simple Truth: 1lb, 2lb; Sept 24 24 to Nov 2 24

Sprouts: 1lb, 2lb; Sept 13 24 to Nov 4 24

Trader Joe’s: 1lb; Sept 13 24 to Nov 4 24

Wegmans: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; Sept 14 24 to Nov 2 24

Wholesome Pantry: 1lb, 2lb; Sept 16 to Nov 7 24

If you have any of the carrots listed above, the FDA said you should not consume them and destroy or discard them. You also should sanitize any surfaces they touched.

The farms that produced the contaminated carrots are out of production.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting, the FDA said. It can cause severe illness including bloody diarrhea, kidney disease and neurological problems.

Incubation can be from 24 hours to 10 days, but the average is 3 to 4 days.

There have been 39 illnesses connected to the outbreak and one death, according to the FDA.

If you have any questions, contact Grimmway at 800-301-3101, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, or visit the company’s website.

