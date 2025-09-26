Recall alert: NHTSA says park 200K BMWs outside due to fire risk

BMW said about 200,000 vehicles need to be parked outside, away from buildings, because they could catch fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the following vehicles have a fire risk when being driven or parked.

2019-2022 Z4

2019-2021 330I

2020-2022 X3

2020-2022 X4

2020-2022 530I

2021-2022 430I (standard and convertible)

2022 230I

There are also another 1,469 Toyota Supra vehicles as part of this recall, as they are manufactured by BMW.

The issue stems from the starter relay that could corrode, causing it to overheat and short-circuit, potentially causing a fire, the NHTSA said.

The recall will be done in phases because of the availability of parts.

First letters will be sent to owners of recalled vehicles on Nov. 14 and the second will be sent once the repair is available.

Owners can search the NHTSA website, using the vehicle identification number or VIN, starting on Nov. 14 to see if their vehicle is part of the recall. They can also call BMW customer service at 800-525-7417 for more information.

