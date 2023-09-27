Recall alert: Nearly 3.4 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles recalled due to fire risk The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announce the recall of 1,642,551 Hyundai vehicles and 1,730,192 Kia vehicles (jetcityimage/VasukiRao/jetcityimage/VasukiRao)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announce the recall of 1,642,551 Hyundai vehicles and 1,730,192 Kia vehicles

The reason for the recall is because of anti-lock brake control modules that can possibly leak fluid leading to a electrical short, NHTSA said. The electrical short can lead to an engine compartment fire that can happen either while the vehicle is parked or while driving.

The recall covers a variety of car and SUV vehicles from 2010 through 2019 model years, according to The Associated Press.

The recall affects certain Hyundai vehicles including 2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, 2012-2015 Accent, Azera, Veloster, 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe, 2014-2015 Equus, 2010-2012 Veracruz, 2010-2013 Tucson, 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell, and 2013 Santa Fe Sport vehicles, NHTSA said.

The recall affects certain Kia vehicles including 2010-2019 Borrego, 2014-2016 Cadenza, 2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage, 2015-2018 K900, 2011-2015 Optima, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul, 2012-2017 Rio, 2011-2014 Sorento, and 2010-2011 Rondo vehicles, according to NHTSA.

Hyundai and Kia are advising owners of the recalled vehicles to park them outside and away from any structures until the vehicle can be repaired. Repairs include a replacement of the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost, the AP reported.

Hyundai said in a statement obtained by the AP, that the recall is to “ensure the safety of its customers. The automaker reported 21 fires of U.S. vehicles and 22 “thermal incidents” which includes smoke, burning and melting of parts.

Kia reported about 10 fires and other incidents with melting parts, the AP reported.

Owners of the recalled Hyundai vehicles should expect to get a letter in the mail which will be mailed on Nov. 23. You can also call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9640. Hyundai’s recall number is 251.

Owners of the recalled Kia vehicles should expect to get a letter in the mail which will be mailed on Nov. 14. You can also call Kia’s customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s recall number is SC284.

If you own any of the recalled vehicles or have questions, you are asked to contact National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or TTY 1-800-424-9153. You can also visit their website at www.nhtsa.gov.

