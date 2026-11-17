Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. recalled one lot of blood pressure Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP, 60 mg, because of possible metal contamination.

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The company said the capsules were manufactured by Adare Pharma Solutions and distributed nationwide to wholesalers and pharmacies between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4.

The capsules came in 100-count bottles with NDC number 51991-817-01 and lot number PK25110035 with an expiration date of May 2029.

Breckenridge said using the affected product could cause cuts to soft tissue in the mouth, esophagus, stomach or intestine, but the company said it is not aware of any adverse events linked to the recall.

The company told consumers to stop taking product from the affected medicine right away and contact a physician or health care provider for medical advice and replacement instructions.

Breckenridge also told consumers to return any unused product to the pharmacy where they got it.

Wholesalers, pharmacies and other retail entities should check inventory for the recalled lot, quarantine any affected product and not distribute or dispense it.

Breckenridge said Qualanex, its recall service provider, is handling questions or concerns about the recall and can be contacted by phone at 1-855-736-0807 or by email.

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