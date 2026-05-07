Recall alert: John B. Sanfilippo & Son recalls snack mix

The Food and Drug Administration announced that John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has recalled snack mix products that used an ingredient containing dry milk powder.

[ Read more trending news ]

California Dairies Inc initially recalled the dry milk powder due to possible salmonella contamination.

The seasoning batches using the milk powder tested negative but the company is still recalling it as a precaution, the agency said.

The recalled snack mixes were sold under the Fisher, Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brands in stores, online and on QVC, the FDA said. While the Good & Gather brand was sold at Target.

The following items have been recalled, sorted by brand:

Fisher

Tex Mex Trail Mix, 30 oz., UPC 070690275941, item number P27594, best by 08/06/27

Southern Style Nuts

Gourmet Hunter Mix, 23 oz., UPC 085839073319, item number 07331, best by 01/28/27, 02/05/27, 02/12/27, 02/17/27, 03/03/27, 03/14/27

Gourmet Hunter Mix, 36 oz., UPC 085839071483, item number 07148, best by 12/FEB/2027, 26/FEB/2027, 13/MAR/2027, 02/APR/2027

Hunter Mix, 30oz., UPC 085839916302, item number 07332, best by 01/29/27, 02/03/27, 02/10/27, 02/19/27, 02/24/27, 03/02/27, 03/10/27, 03/16/27

Squirrel Brand

Travelers Mix, 16 oz., UPC 07223899166, item number: 05120, best by 04/30/27, 05/28/27, 06/24/27

Town & Country Mix, 16 oz., UPC 07223805251, item number 05251, best by 05/01/27, 05/25/27, 05/28/27

Town & Country Mix, 7.5 oz., UPC 07223805450, item number 05450, best by 02/10/27

Good & Gather

Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, 8 oz., UPC 085239270240, item number 03572, lot number 6082GY5D, best by 23/MAR/2027 GY

If you have the recalled snack mixes you should not eat them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement, the FDA said.

If you have questions about the recall, call John B. Sanfilippo & Son at 800-874-8734.

©2026 Cox Media Group