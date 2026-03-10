Recall alert: Fried rice, ramen, dumpling recall expanded, includes certain lots regardless of dates

Millions of pounds of Trader Joe's chicken fried rice have been recalled.

The recall of frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken dishes is being expanded once again.

The Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said this week that the list now includes products made in specific lots, regardless of the best-by date.

The recall was issued because the chicken and pork fried rice, ramen and shu mai dumplings may be contaminated with glass.

In all, nearly 37 million pounds of food is being recalled.

The items have establishment number P-18356, P18356B or 9-47971 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The complete list of items being recalled can be found here, or below.

The items were made by Ajinomoto Foods of North America, Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, and were sold under the brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s.

The FSIS was notified by several consumers who reported finding glass in the food. It is believed the contamination originated in carrots. There have been no reports of injury.

If you have the recalled items, you should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. For more information about the recall, Contact Ajinomoto Foods North America by phone at 855-742-5011 or by email.

