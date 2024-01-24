Recall alert: Ford recalls 1.8M Explorers over trim issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 1.8 million Ford Explorers. (Tramino/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 1.8 million Ford Explorers.

The NHTSA said that the A-pillar trim retention clips may not engage properly, allowing the trim to come off the vehicles, creating a road hazard for other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries connected to the issue.

The trim is located on the border of the windshield on the right and left sides.

The recall affects some 2011 through 2019 Explorers.

The faulty parts were used from May 17, 2010, through March 3, 2019.

Dealers will inspect and replace the trim if necessary at no cost to owners.

Letters will be sent to owners of the recalled SUVs in March alerting them to the issue, with a follow-up letter being sent when the fix is available. Dealers will add adhesive to attach the trim to the vehicles, the NHTSA said.

For more information, you can contact Ford directly at 866-436-7332. Ford’s internal recall number is 24S02.

