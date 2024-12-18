Recall alert: FDA warns consumers in 14 states, DC not to eat some oysters from British Columbia

The FDA has announced the recall of some oysters harvested in British Columbia.

The Food and Drug Administration said that consumers need to be careful consuming some oysters that were harvested in British Columbia. They could be contaminated with norovirus.

The oysters were sold under Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi brands and were harvested between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9 from growing areas BC 14-8, LF # 1413888, 1409240, 1402294, 1409454, 1402193, 1402293, 1402060 and BC 14-15, LF # 249854.

They were then shipped to Arizona, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, the FDA said. They could have been distributed further.

The oysters came in a bag that had either Pacific Northwest Shellfish or Union Bay Seafood with certification numbers BC 740 SP or BC 6001 SP.

If you have the recalled oysters, you should dispose of them by either throwing them away or returning them to the distributor. You should clean and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that may have come in contact with the recalled oysters.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, body aches and stomach pain, the FDA said.

