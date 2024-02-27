Recall alert: FDA recalls eye ointments sold at CVS, Walmart

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of eye ointment sold at Walmart and CVS stores.
The FDA said the ointment made by Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. was made in a facility that did not meet sterility standards.
If someone uses the ointment, there is a risk they can develop an eye infection or other related condition.
There have not been any reports of adverse reactions as of Feb. 16. But if you had an issue you’re being told to contact your physician, the FDA said.
The following ointments were recalled:
Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 42.5%, White Petrolatum 57.3%, Lanolin Alcohols), 3.5-gram tube, UPC 681131395298
- NDC 79903-026-35
- Lot# A2E01, Expiration date: April 24
- Lot# A2L05, Expiration date: Nov. 24
- Lot# A3B01, Expiration date: Jan. 25
- Lot# A3C01, Expiration date: Feb. 25
- Lot# A3H05, Expiration date: July 25
Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid, Wheat Germ Oil), 3.6-gram tube, UPC 681131395304
- NDC 79903-028-35
- Lot# A2D08, Expiration date: March 24
- Lot# A2F02, Expiration date: May 24
- Lot# A2I03, Expiration date: Aug. 24
- Lot# A2L03, Expiration date: Nov. 24
- Lot# A2L04, Expiration date: Nov. 24
- Lot# A3C03, Expiration date: Feb. 25
- Lot# A3C05, Expiration date: Feb. 25
- Lot# A3H01, Expiration date: July 25
- Lot# A3H03, Expiration date: July 25
CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid Wheat Germ Oil), 3.5-gram tube, UPC 050428634141
- NDC 76168-707-35
- Lot# A2F03, Expiration date: May 24
- Lot# A2I02, Expiration date: Aug. 24
- Lot# A2L02, Expiration date: Nov. 24
- Lot# A3C04, Expiration date: Feb. 25
- Lot# A3H04, Expiration date: July 25
Lubricant PM Ointment, 3.5-gram tube, UPC 371406124356, sold by AACE Pharmaceuticals
- NDC 71406-124-35
- Lot# A2G01, Expiration date: June 24
- Lot# A2G02, Expiration date: June 24
- Lot# A3F08, Expiration date: May 25
- Lot# A3F09, Expiration date: May 25
- Lot# A3J17, Expiration date: Sept. 25
- Lot# A3J18, Expiration date: Sept. 25
Consumers are being told to stop using the recalled ointment and return it to the place of purchase.
If you have questions you can contact Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. at 833-225-9564 or by email.
