Recall alert: FDA issues warning over elevated lead levels in WanaBana apple puree pouches

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches

The FDA has announced the recall of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree after several children tested positive for high levels of lead in their blood.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches.

The federal agency said that the squeezable pouches have elevated lead levels and should not be fed to toddlers and young children.

All pouches of the apple cinnamon pouches have been recalled. They had been sold at several stores including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

If your child has eaten the recalled puree, you’re being directed to call your child’s doctor to get a blood test, the FDA advised.

Lead can affect people at any age or health.

Symptoms of short-term lead exposure may include:

  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain or colic
  • Vomiting
  • Anemia

The symptoms of long-term exposure may include:

  • Irritability
  • Lethargy
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches, prickling or burning sensations
  • Occasional abdominal discomfort
  • Constipation
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Muscular exhaustibility
  • Headache
  • Tremor
  • Weight loss

The recall was prompted by an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services after four children had high lead levels in their blood. The NCDHHS determined they were exposed to the lead from the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree.

