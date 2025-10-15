Recall alert: Brands added to cinnamon recall over lead levels

FILE PHOTO: More cinnamon is being recalled due to lead levels.

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the expansion of a cinnamon recall. More brands are testing positive for elevated levels of the heavy metal.

The initial recall was issued in July 2024, but more products have been added to the recall list over the past 15 months.

The following products are being recalled:

Roshni, UPC code: 6251136 034139, Best By 020925

HAETAE, UPC code: 6251136 034139, Best By 020925

Durra, UPC code: 6251136 034139, Best by: May 2026, Batch No.: 06 B:02, sold in California and Michigan

Wise Wife, UPC code: 0 688474 302853, sold in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Ohio

Jiva Organics, AF-CINP/822, Best By: July 2025, sold at TAJ SUPERMARKET

Super Brand, sold at Asian Supermarket, Little Rock, Arkansas

Asli, sold at A&Y Global Market, Columbia, Missouri

El Chilar, sold at El Torito Market

Marcum, Best By 12/05/25 12 D8 (Missouri) or Best By: 12/05/25 12 D11 (Virginia), sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores, Ltd.

SWAD, Batch No.: KX28223, Best Before October 2026 (Connecticut), sold at Patel Brothers

Supreme Tradition, Best by: 10/06/25 (California), sold at Dollar Tree

Compania Indillor Orientale, Exp and Lot: 08 2024 L1803231 (Connecticut), sold at Eurogrocery

ALB Flavor, Best Before:30/08/2025 - LA02 (Connecticut), sold at Eurogrocery

Shahzada, sold at Premium Supermarket

Spice Class, Best by: 12/2026 (New York), sold at Fish World

La Frontera, sold at Frutas Y Abarrotes Mexico, Inc.

If you have the recalled cinnamon, you should not use it and instead throw it away, the FDA said.

