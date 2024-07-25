Recall alert: Besrey Twins Strollers recalled; sold exclusively on Amazon

Stroller

Recall alert Besrey Twins Strollers have been recalled according to the CPSC. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media group National Content Desk

A twin stroller has been recalled for several safety violations.

Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Besrey Twins Stroller violates several regulations. The front seat when it is facing forward can be an entrapment hazard, the rear seat restraint failure can allow a child to fall, and strollers with the black grab bar have foam on the bar that could cause a choking hazard if a child bites the bar.

About 3,045 strollers, model number BR-C708S, are part of the recall.

The model number can be found on a label above the back right wheel. Model number BR-708S is listed on the stroller’s instructions.

The stroller was sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2018 to September 2023 for $200.

If you have the stroller, you’re told to stop using it and contact Stiger for instructions how to dispose and to get a full refund.

The company can be called at 888-310-6255 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, emailed or reached via the internet.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!