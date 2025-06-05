Recall alert: Aldi’s Casa Mamita Churro Bites recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of churro bites over undeclared milk.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of the Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Creme because of the undeclared allergen.

The churro bites were sold in select stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The snacks have a best if used by date of Jul/14/2025 and lot number 01425.

If you have the recalled churro bites, return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said.

If you have questions, contact Camerican International at 201-587-0101, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or by email.

