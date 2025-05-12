Recall alert: 89K Audi vehicles recalled over issue with cylinder head cover screws

Volkswagen has recalled more than 89,400 Audi vehicles because the cylinder head cover screws may not have been tightened enough and could come loose.

The screws, if not tightened enough, can allow oil to leak and increase the risk of a fire the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2022-2024 Q5 Quattro and Q5 Sportback Quattro vehicles.

Dealers will inspect the screws and replace them if necessary, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after July 8, but can contact Audi’s customer service at 800-253-2834.

The company’s internal number for the recall is 15ZK.

