Recall alert: 85K Kia Telluride SUVs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 85,000 Kia Telluride SUVs because of a problem involving the front seats.

The agency said that the driver and passenger seat back frame assemblies may not restrain people in a crash. The problem is due to a manufacturing error.

The recall involves 2025 model-year SUVs with power front seats only.

Dealers will inspect and replace the front seat back frame assemblies if needed. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the issue after April 24, but they can call Kia at 800-333-4542 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is SC362.

