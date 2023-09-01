Recall alert: 77K Frigidaire gas cooktops recalled due to gas leak, fire hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 77,000 gas cooktops. The knobs can break, posing a fire hazard. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of Frigidaire gas cooktops.

The cooktops have plastic control knobs that can crack or break, allowing gas to leak, posing a fire hazard, the CPSC said.

The recall involves all Frigidaire stainless-steel 30-inch, four-burner gas cooktops and 36-inch, five-burner gas cooktops.

They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other appliance stores across the country from March 2016 to April 2022 for about $1,000.

The recall affects two models:

Model number Serial numbers FFGC3026SS 1F00590006 through 1F11090155, 3F53705075 through 3F01309052 FFGC3626SS 1F00590020 through 1F10390342, 3F53703455 through 3F00806110

Frigidaire is printed on the front, left lower corner and the model and serial numbers are found on a label on the underside of the cooktop.

To make sure that your cooktop is subject to recall, visit cooktopknobrecall.com and enter the model and serial number found on the appliance.

If you have the recalled cooktop, you’re being told to stop using it, check to see if the control knobs have a black shaft and then contact Electrolux, the maker of the appliance, for free replacements. If the knobs are chrome colored the cooktop can be used.

For more information, you can call Electrolux at 800-314-3998 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. or reach the company via email.

