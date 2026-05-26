Recall alert: 43K Toyota Tundras recalled due to debris in engine

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Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Toyota has recalled tens of thousands of Tundras over engine issues. (kittyfly - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Debris in the engines is forcing the recall of 43,566 Toyota Tundras, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.

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The trucks have the V35A engine and were from the 2024 model year.

The NHTSA said the debris came from the manufacturing process and could cause a main bearing to fail, resulting in the engine stalling.

A repair is under development.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 6 but can call Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 25TB14 and 25TA14.

The new recall issued this month expands two previous NHTSA recalls — 24V381 and 25V767.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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