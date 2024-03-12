Recall alert: 36K Kia vehicles recalled over oil leak

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has recalled more than 36,200 vehicles. (tomeng/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 36,200 Kia vehicles.

The NHTSA said the recall involves some 2019-2020 K900 and 2018-2023 Stinger vehicles.

They have 3.3-liter turbo gasoline direct injection engines.

The left turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly may break down, causing an oil leak.

Dealerships will replace the oil feed pipe and hose assembly for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters alerting them to the issue around April 26. In the meantime, you can contact Kia directly at 800-333-4542. Kia’s internal number for the recall is SC300, the NHTSA said.

