Recall alert: 319K air fryers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 319,000 air fryers.

>> Read more trending news

The recall affects PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers because the plastic connector that can be used to combine the food baskets can break while used and pose a burn hazard, the CPSC said.

The air fryers came in black or cinnamon colors and have a silver label on the front that reads “PowerXL.” There’s a label on the bottom or on the power cord listing the model number.

The air fryers were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores both in brick-and-mortar and online retailing for between $60 and $190 depending on the model, the CPSC said.

Owners of the air fryers can call Empower Brands at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website to register and get a full refund.

©2023 Cox Media Group