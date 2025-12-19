Recall alert: 272K Fords recalled over rollaway risks

Ford American car company sign, clear blue sky background outside.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 272,000 vehicles. (Sergio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles because they may roll away when they are in park.

The National Highway Traffic Administration announced that the company has recalled 272,645 Mustang Mach-E (2024-2026 model years), Maverick (2025 and 2026 model years) and F-150 Lightning BEV (2022-2026 model years) vehicles.

“The integrated park module may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park,” the NHTSA said.

The software controlling the park module will be updated either by a dealer or over-the-air for free.

Two letters will be sent by Ford to owners. The first will be sent Feb. 2, alerting drivers to the issue, then the second will be sent once the update is available.

Owners with questions can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall is 25C69.

