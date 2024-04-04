Recall alert: 272K adult bedrails recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has reannounced a recall initially issued in 2021.

The CPSC said that two more people have died after they had gotten entrapped in Endurance Hand Bed Rails. People can get stuck in the bed rail itself or between the rail and the mattress.

The total number of handrails recalled is 272,000.

The following models are part of the new recall:

Hand Bed Rail (model P1410)

Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P)

Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411)

Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P)

The rails have serial numbers beginning with ESHH5029 to ESHH9023 and ESHH0002 to ESHH1002, the company said.

Essential Medical Supply, Inc. and the model number are printed on a label near the grip handle. Only bed rails that do not end in “R” are part of the recall.

The bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide as well as online through Walmart and Amazon from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98.

Bed rails purchased on or after November 1, 2015, will get a pro-rated refund based on the age of the rail. Older rails will not be subject to a refund, and owners of those should take them apart and dispose of the medical device, the CPSC said.

For more information contact Essential Medical Supply at 800-826-8423 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

