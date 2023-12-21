Recall alert: 25K Hover-1 Helix hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of hoverboards after reports that they can catch fire. (cpsc.gov)

Check your Christmas gifts from past years. About 25,000 hoverboards have been recalled because of a fire hazard.

>> Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Hover-1 Helix hoverboards that came in camouflage and galaxy colors. Those are the only two color schemes that are recalled.

The lithium-ion battery can overheat and cause a fire. there have been three reports of a fire, while there have been five reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea or coughs from smoke. There was about $25,000 in property damage attributed to the hoverboard issue.

The recalled hoverboards have serial numbers that contain 15914, 19203 or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial numbers. The numbers can be found on the bottom of the board. “Hover-1″ is printed on the front.

The Hover-1 Helix hoverboards were sold online at Walmart and Amazon from September 2020 through December 2021 for between $170 and $200.

You can call DGL at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website for more information and to find out how to get a free replacement.

©2023 Cox Media Group