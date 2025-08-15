Recall alert: 24K battery packs recalled; pose burn, fire hazards

ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, affecting approximately 24,000 units in the U.S. and 9,900 in Canada.

The recall was issued because the lithium-ion batteries in the power banks can overheat and ignite, posing significant risks to consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves ESR HaloLock wireless power banks with model numbers 2G520, 2G505B, and 2G512B. They were sold in various colors, including dark blue, light blue, gray, white, and black, and feature five circular LED display lights on one side.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Waymeet for a refund. To receive the refund, consumers should email the company with their order number and a photo of the power bank showing the model number marked as ‘Recalled’ in permanent marker, the CPSC said.

Waymeet can be reached toll-free at 888-990-0280 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email or through the website for more information.

There have been nine reports of the batteries catching fire and exploding, resulting in approximately $20,000 in property damage, although no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The power banks were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, and Esrtech websites from September 2023 through July 2025, priced between $32 and $40.

