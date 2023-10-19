Recall alert: 21K Thomas & Friends Troublesome Truck cars recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 21,000 Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway cars.

The Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint cars have a magnet that connects the cars to one another that may loosen or come off completely, posing choking and “magnet ingestion hazards,” the CPSC said.

The Truck & Crates car is black and gray with brown crates. The Truck & Paint cars are gray and black with gray paint cans and yellow paint splatter on the sides of the car.

Both have a face on the front and are about 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high.

Troublesome Truck & Crates is model number HBJ89 while the Troublesome Truck & Paint cars have model number HBJ90. The numbers are printed on the bottom of the cars.

They were sold on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble and other specialty stores nationwide from February 2022 through August 2023, CPSC reported.

If you have the train cars, you’re told to not use them and contact Fisher-Price for a pre-paid return label to send the toys back and get a full refund. You can also call the company at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

