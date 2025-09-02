Recall alert: 213K Explorers, Aviators recalled for trailer tail light issue

Ford logo
FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 213,000 Explorers and Aviators.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for certain 2025 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs due to a defect affecting trailer tail lights, potentially increasing the risk of crashes.

The recall involves 213,121 SUVs, where the body control module may cause trailer tail lights to fail to illuminate, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford will replace the body control module on vehicles with less than 9,000 miles, while those with more mileage will undergo a functional check and replacement if necessary.

The repairs will be conducted free of charge, with interim notifications to owners starting on Oct. 13, and final remedy letters expected by April 2026, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information regarding the issue, which is identified by Ford’s recall number 25C42.

