Recall alert: 17,800 tubs of ice cream, frozen yogurt recalled over plastic concerns

FILE PHOTO: More than 17,000 tubs of ice cream have been recalled.

Thousands of tubs of ice cream have been recalled due to concerns that there may be plastic in the ice cream.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall was initiated by the Wells Enterprises South Ice Cream plant in Le Mars, Iowa.

The ice cream and frozen yogurt all came in three-gallon tubs and were sent to 103 distribution centers across the country. The recall was initiated on April 25 but was then classified as Class II on May 14, the FDA said.

The following types of ice cream were recalled:

Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Item: 19695, Jet Code: 3G BB PREM ROCKY ROAD 1CS LOT50009 HH 19115 18:00 510 BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26

Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Item: 19702, Jet Code: 3G BB PREM MOCHA ALMOND FUDGE 1CS LOT50016 HH 19115 18:00 5100 BEST IF USED BY 10/09/26

Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Item: 33429, Jet Code: 3G BB PREM PEANUT BTR & FUDGE 1CS LOT50012 HH 19115 18:00 5098 BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26

Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Item: 102010, Jet Code: 3G CR VANILLA 1CS LOT50085 HH 19115 18:00 5108 BEST IF USED BY 10/17/26

Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Item: 487054, Jet Code: 3G BB PREM SCOOPER HERO 1CS LOT50011 HH 19115 18:00 5087 BEST IF USED BY 09/26/26

Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Item: 662429, Jet Code: 3G BB PREM COTTON CANDY IC 1CS LOT50018 HH 19115 18:00 5099 BEST IF USED BY 10/08/26

GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Item: 669740, Jet Code: 3G GFGB VANILLA BEAN 1CS LOT50024 HH 19115 18:00 5093 BEST IF USED BY 4/3/26

Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Item: 773034, Jet Code: 3G BB QUICK BLEND VANILLA IC 1CS LOT50034 HH 19115 18:00 5098 BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26

Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Flavored Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Item: 889334, Jet Code: 3G PS VANILLA NSA FFFY 1CS LOT50014 HH 19115 18:00 5091 BEST IF USED BY 04/01/26

Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Item: 902486, Jet Code: 3G JRKT VANILLA 1CS LOT50029 HH 19115 18:00 5094 BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26

BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Item: 934085, Jet Code: LOT 50024 HH 19115 18:00 5105 USE BY OCT/14/26

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Item: 1352604, Jet Code: 3G SK VANILLA FY 1CS LOT 50002HH 19115 18:00 5091 IF USED BY 9/30/26

Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Item: 1355358, Jet Code: 3G PBLY VANILLA ICE CREAM 1CS LOT50005 HH 19115 18:00 5097 BEST IF USED BY 10/06/26

GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Item: 1435313, Jet Code: 3G GFGB PREM VANILLA 1CS LOT50004 HH 19115 18:00 5092 IF USED BY 4/2/26

Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Item: 1367499, Jet Code: 3G GORDON CHOICE VANILLA 1CS LOT50003 HH 19115 18:00 5093 BEST IF USED BY 10/02/26

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar vanilla, UPC: 50758108658085, Item: 945313, Jet Code: 3G CHFL VANILLA BEAN 1CS LOT 50026 HH 19115 18:00 5094 IF USED BY 10/3/26

Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Item: 785848, Jet Code: 3G GLNV VANILLA 1CS LOT 50066HH 19115 18:00 5105 IF USED BY 10/14/26

Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Item: 785855, Jet Code: 3G GLNV CHOCOLATE 1CS LOT 50033HH 19115 18:00 5101 IF USED BY 10/10/26

Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream, Jet Code: 3G GLNV FRENCH VANILLA 1CS LOT 50015HH 19115 18:00 5094 IF USED BY 10/3/26

Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Item: 1026416, Jet Code: SYS CLSC VANILLA PACKED 03/28/25004011 LOT 50025 HH 19115 18:00 5087 IF USED BY 3/28/26

Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Item: 1144343, Jet Code: 3G KTHV VANILLA 1CS LOT 50004HH 19115 18:00 5100 IF USED BY 10/9/26

Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Item: 1144464, Jet Code: 3G ELLF PREM VANILLA 1CS LOT 50003HH 19115 18:00 5087 IF USED BY 9/26/26

There have been no reports of injuries or reactions to the recalled ice cream or frozen yogurt, “Good Morning America” reported.

Wells Enterprises is the parent company of such brands as Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pops and Blue Ribbon novelties, Live Now Fox reported.

It also has foodservice and mobile/vending branches of the business.

©2025 Cox Media Group