Recall alert: 15.5M Toshiba laptop AC adapters recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 15.5 million laptop adapters.

The Toshiba laptop AC adapters can overheat and spark, posing burn or fire hazards, the CPSC said.

The power supplies were sold with Toshiba brand laptops and have date codes between April 2008 and December 2012. The date codes are written in either a year and month format (April 2008 is 0804) or a year and week format (week 15 of 2008 or 0815).

The following adapters have been recalled:

Serial number format with embedded date code: T**0815********** ~ T**1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C0009S110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S111 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S112 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S113 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S114 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S115 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S210 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S212 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S214 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S410 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S411 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S412 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S413 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S414 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009S415 (0815 – 1253)

Serial number format with embedded date code: T0815********** ~ T1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C0009T110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T111 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T112 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T113 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T114 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T115 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T116 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T117 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T210 (0815 – 1253)



G71C0009T212 (0815 – 1253)

Serial number format with embedded date code: T0815********** ~ T1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000AE110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000AE111 (0815 – 1253)

Serial number format with embedded date code: ***0804******** ~ ***1212********(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000AE112 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AE113 (0804 – 1212)

Serial number format with embedded date code: T0815********** ~ T1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000AE210 (0815 – 1253)

Serial number format with embedded date code: ***0804******** ~ ***1212********(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000AE212 (0804 – 1212)

Serial number format with embedded date code: T0815********** ~ T1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000AE410 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000AE411(0815 – 1253)

Serial number format with embedded date code: ***0804******** ~ ***1212********(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000AE412 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AE413 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AR110 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AR210 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AR310 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AR410 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AS110 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000AS410 (0804 – 1212)

Serial number format with embedded date code: T0815********** ~ T1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000BY110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000BZ110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DH110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DH410 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DJ110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DJ410 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DM110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DM410 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DN110 (0815 – 1253)



G71C000DN410 (0815 – 1253)

Serial number format with embedded date code: ***0804******** ~ ***1212********(Year 2008 Month 4 to Year 2012 Month 12)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000DP110 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000DP410 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000DQ110 (0804 – 1212)



G71C000DQ410 (0804 – 1212)

Serial number format with embedded date code: T0815********** ~ T1253**********(Year 2008 Week 15 to Year 2012 Week 53)

Model name/number (date code)

G71C000DU110 (0815 - 1253)



G71C000DX110 (0815 - 1253)



G71C000DX410 (0815 - 1253)



G71C000DY110 (0815 - 1253)



G71C000DY410 (0815 - 1253)



G71C000F7110 (0815 - 1253)



PA1750-04 (0815 - 1253)

The list can be found on the CPSC website.

Owners of the recalled AC adapters are being told to contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement.

Visit the company’s website to see if your adapter has been recalled and to get instructions on how to get the replacement. Consumers will have to cut the cord of the adapter and take a photo of the damage, plus certify that it is disposed of properly. The photo and certification will be sent to Dynabook via email.

The adapters came with Toshiba laptops and were also purchased separately for between $25 and $75, the CPSC reported.

For more information call Dynabook at 800-457-7777 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website.

