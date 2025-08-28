Recall alert: 12K carabiners recalled; automatic closing mechanism may break, allowing user to fall

C.A.M.P. recalled more than 12,600 Nimbus Lock Carabiners because the automatic closing mechanism can break, preventing it from closing and allowing someone to fall, potentially to their death.

The carabiners came in gun metal/green, gun metal/fuchsia and gun metal/blue, either individually or as part of a three-pack, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Only the carabiners are part of the recall and have the following batch numbers:

10 23

12 23

02 24

09 24

10 24

12 24

01 25

02 25

06 25

They were sold at stores such as REI, Portland Mountain Shop, How Not 2 and other businesses, as well as online at Camp-usa.com, Backcountry.com, Amazon.com, REI.com, Mountainshop.net, Hownot2.com and other companies from January 2024 to July 2025 for between $16 and $86, the CPSC said.

There have been 21 reports of the carabiners breaking, but no one has been hurt.

If you have the recalled carabiners, you should not use them and contact C.A.M.P. Consumers. You will have to fill out a form, print a prepaid return label and send the devices back. The company will inspect them. If they pass inspection, they will be returned. If they don’t, they will be replaced, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact the company at 877-421-2267 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday. You can also reach out by email or online.

