Recall alert: 11K smoke detectors, fire alarms sold on Amazon recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 11,000 smoke detectors and fire alarms sold on Amazon.

The agency said that the alarms may not sound quickly enough because the sensor is set too high.

The brand on the box of three photoelectric smoke alarms is LShome.

The devices are white, are powered by a 9V battery, have a light sound warning and a test button.

The model number XG-7D04-KZ9Z and SKU number CX-50YP-A5VN can be found on the bottom of the alarm.

They were sold by a retailer from China on Amazon from February 2024 to December 2025 for about $30, the CPSC said.

If you have them, you should stop using them and contact the company by email for instructions on how to get a refund.

