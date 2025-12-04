Recall alert: 10K writing tablet toys recalled

More than 10,000 writing tablet toys have been recalled.

The recall affects KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys, which were sold on Amazon from September to October for between $8 and $30, the CPSC said.

They came in several color combinations with a matching colored stylus.

You should not allow children to use the tablet and contact the company for a free replacement.

You will need to write “RECALLED” on the tablets, take a photo of them, and then send the images to the company by email. The subject line should read “Recall Proof” and your name.

For more information, email KTEBO.

