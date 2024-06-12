Rapper Sexyy Red arrested after brawl at Newark airport

Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red: The rapper was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at Newark's airport. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWARK, N.J. — Rapper Sexyy Red was arrested on Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport after a fight broke out at a terminal, authorities said.

The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, was charged with disorderly conduct, NorthJersey.com reported.

The Port Authority Police Department responded to a fight at Terminal C, Gate 82, around 1:20 a.m. EDT, according to WABC-TV.

Upon their arrival, police found two male victims with lacerations to their heads, the Port Authority said, according to NorthJersey.com. The victims were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries

The two males accompanying the “Pound Town” rapper -- Leslie Baptiste, 36 and Carl Thompson, 26, both of Miami -- were arrested and charged with assault, according to the news outlet.

It’s unknown what caused the fight, WABC reported. According to the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the altercation began because somebody took an unauthorized photo, according to NorthJersey.com.

The rapper went on to host a WWE NXT Battleground event on Sunday in Las Vegas, the news outlet reported.

