Princess Anne suffers minor injuries, concussion in accident

Anne was injured at her country home.

Princess Anne injured in accident FILE PHOTO: WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Lawrence ride in a carriage after attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2024 in Windsor, England. Anne had an accident and is in the hospital. ( Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Princess Anne has sustained “minor injuries and a concussion” after an incident on Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace announced Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Read more trending news

In a statement, the palace said: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

The princess, who is 73, is the younger sister of King Charles III.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the Buckingham Palace statement read.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The cause of the injury is unconfirmed, according to the BBC, but it’s understood to be consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!