‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers released from prison after 15 years on separate drug charges A man known as the “Preppy Killer,” was released from a New York prison after 15 years on drug and assault charges. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW YORK — A man known as the “Preppy Killer,” was released from a New York prison after 15 years on drug and assault charges.

Robert Chambers who is also known as the “Preppy Killer” for murdering a teenager, Jennifer Levin, in 1986 in Central Park, was released from prison for a second time but for charges unrelated to her murder, CNN reported. He was serving time for drug charges.

Chambers when he was 19 years old pleaded guilty to manslaughter for strangling Levin, 18, to death, CNN reported. He entered a plea as part of a deal after the jury could not reach a decision after deliberating for nine days, The Associated Press.

Chambers served 15 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree burglary in 1988, CNN reported.

Chambers was released in 2003, the AP reported.

He was arrested about four years later for selling drugs out of his apartment. Chambers was given a sentence of 19 years in prison but was released four years early on Tuesday, according to online inmate records from the New York Department of Corrections, the AP reported.

Chambers who is now 56 years old, is expected to remain under supervision until July of 2028, records from the New York Department of Corrections say, according to CNN.