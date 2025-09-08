Powerball jackpot resets to $20M after two tickets win $1.79B

Powerball tickets and cash
Powerball jackpot FILE PHOTO: The jackpot has reset after two tickets won the near-record jackpot. (MARGARET JOHNSON/MargJohnsonVA - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after two tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were 11-23-44-61-62 with Powerball 17.

The two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.

The estimated jackpot ended up being $1.79 billion with a cash value of $820.6 million.

Two $2 million tickets were sold in Texas and Kansas, where they matched five numbers and had a Power Play added on, while 18 $1 million winners matched five numbers.

As for the two jackpot-winning tickets, we may not know who actually won the windfall.

In Texas, winners of lottery prizes $1 million or more may remain anonymous, according to the state’s law.

Missouri also allows the winners to remain anonymous, according to USA Today.

Because the huge jackpot was won, the jackpot reverts back to $20 million for Monday night’s drawing, which will occur at 10:59 p.m. ET.

