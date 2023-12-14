Powerball: Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s $500M drawing

Powerball: File photo. The Powerball jackpot of at least $500 million was up for grabs on Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

Christmas is coming, and what better gift to receive than a six-figure cash prize?

>> Read more trending news

Numbers for the Powerball jackpot, which stood at $500 million, were drawn on Wednesday night.

The numbers selected were 3, 8, 41, 56 and 64 and the red Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $240.7 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

According to lottery officials, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over 26 times without a winner since it was last hit on Oct. 11.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023