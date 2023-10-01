Postal worker killed, suspect flees scene after Houston hit-and-run crash

File photo: A Houston mail carrier died after a vehicle hit his truck, causing him to fall out of it. The mail truck fell on top of the worker, killing him. (Eirik Johan Solheim LRPS/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service died on Saturday when a motorist attempted to maneuver around his truck, sending the vehicle into a ditch and on top of the worker, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

During a news conference, Houston police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said the mail carrier was driving his vehicle and attempting to make a left-hand turn when a motorist “clipped him in the back” while driving to go around him in a 2011 white Ford Expedition, according to KRIV-TV.

The crash sent the vehicle into a ditch, KPRC-TV reported. The impact of the crash caused the postal worker to fall out of his truck as it was rolling, and the vehicle fell on top of him, according to KHOU-TV.

Assist Chief P. Cantu Briefing on Fatal Crash at 243 Julia St. https://t.co/ZwzbGkY7lr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 30, 2023

“It looks like when it moved forward into the ditch, the video looks like maybe he flipped out of the truck, you know how they have the doors open, that’s what it looks like,” Cantu told reporters.

Nearby residents ran to the mail carrier’s aid and were able to move him from underneath the truck, but the man died on the way to an area hospital, according to the television station.

“It has to be commended that the people in the community tried to help the driver of the postal worker,” Cantu told reporters. “It’s a very very sad day, this postal worker will not get to go home to his family today and so we’re just very very sad, we’re going to be praying for his family.”

Cantu said the driver of the Expedition fled the scene, but witnesses were able to get a description and the vehicle’s license plate, KRIV reported.

Authorities went to the residence of the person linked to the Expedition’s license plate, but the resident said the vehicle had been stolen, according to the television station.

Cantu said witnesses described the driver of the runaway vehicle.

“Go ahead and turn yourself in because we know who you are, we have witnesses who could put you here and who can identify you,” Cantu told reporters.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time,” the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.