Popular YouTube off-roading influencers die in vehicle accident

KASLO, British Columbia — Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, the Canadian couple and influencers behind the "Toyota World Runners" YouTube travel channel, died Aug. 7 after their vehicle rolled on a remote mountain route in British Columbia.

The couple, from Nanaimo, British Columbia, had more than 200,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel, which documented their off-road adventures in Canada and around the world.

The couple also ran a blog documenting their car and RV retrofits, CBC News reported. They also filmed videos of their travels throughout North America and South America.

In a news release obtained by People, the Kaslo Search and Rescue confirmed that they had been called to the scene of a “serious motor vehicle rollover” at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

SAR officials found Tourout and Yeomans near Trout Lake in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia.

“So it was on a forestry road, somewhere in the mountains, and quite a long ways north in the valley up towards ... the village of Trout Lake,” Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo SAR, said in an interview with CBC News.

Jennings-Bates told the news outlet that when first responders arrived at the scene, one of the victims was found in the vehicle with “no vital signs.” The other victim was discovered away from the vehicle, “disoriented and suffering from serious injuries.”

Jennings-Bates estimated that the vehicle fell about 650 feet.

“With unimaginable heartache, the families of Matthew Peter Yeomans and Stacey Tourout would like to advise that we lost them both tragically succumbing to injuries in an offroad accident on Aug 7, 2025, in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much,” le Colleen Tourout, Stacey’s mother, wrote in a Facebook post.

