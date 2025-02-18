Pope Francis health: Pontiff shows signs of bilateral pneumonia

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis on September 27, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. The pope is still being treated at a hospital in Rome for a respiratory infection. (Photo by Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images)

The Vatican provided an update on the health of Pope Francis, he is now showing signs of bilateral pneumonia.

The news came a day after the Vatican said that he had a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection,” The Associated Press reported. That infection caused a “complex clinical picture” that would keep him in the hospital.

The National Catholic Reporter said the infection is in both lungs.

The latest diagnosis came after new tests were performed on the 88-year-old pontiff.

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said during its latest update, according to the AP.

Still, they said he “remains in good spirits,” Vatican News reported.

“This morning, he received the Eucharist and, throughout the day, alternated between rest, prayer, and reading. He expresses his gratitude for the support he feels at this time and kindly asks that prayers for him continue,” the Vatican Press office said in a statement to Vatican News.

This is not the first time he has developed pneumonia. In 2023, he had a bad case and was hospitalized for three days, CBS News reported.

Along with the pneumonia, the pope has asthmatic bronchitis and is undergoing cortisone antibiotic treatment. The AP reported that bronchitis can lead to pneumonia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, usually caused by bacteria or viruses. It can also be caused by fungi and parasites, but that is not common.

There are three types of pneumonia – community-acquired, healthcare-acquired or ventilator-associated, the CDC said.

The common symptoms of pneumonia are:

Cough

Chest pain while breathing or coughing

Fatigue

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Confusion

The risk factors for someone developing pneumonia are age and some health conditions, as well as some behaviors, the CDC said.

People who are 65 and older are at an increased risk and it goes up the older a person gets, the CDC said.

There is also a higher risk of someone developing pneumonia when they have chronic heart disease, chronic liver disease, chronic lung disease or diabetes, as do people with weakened immune systems, the CDC said.

Pope Francis had a part of one of his lungs removed when he had a pulmonary infection when he was a young man, CBS News reported.

Treatment for pneumonia depends on the type a person contracts, how sick they are, their age and other health conditions, The American Lung Association said.

If it is bacterial, then a person will be given antibiotics, but for viral pneumonia, a person may be given antiviral medications, or sometimes it just has to run its course and is treated with symptom management and rest.









