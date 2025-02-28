Pope Francis health: Pontiff had bronchial spasm, needed non-invasive mechanical ventilation

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in The Vatican, on February 12, 2025, two days before he has admitted to a Rome hospital. (Photo by Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The pope’s road to recovery has suffered a setback.

The Vatican said Pope Francis had a bronchial spasm that caused him to breathe in vomit, The Associated Press reported. He had to be placed on noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

He was conscious and alert during the treatment.

Over the past few days, the 88-year-old pope was seeing signs of his health improving as he battles double pneumonia.

He has been in Gemelli hospital for two weeks.

The spasm resulted in a “sudden worsening of the respiratory picture” and he is listed as guarded, the AP reported. They haven’t used the term “critical condition” for several days, including after Friday’s bronchial issue.

“The clinical picture remains complex, the criticality has subsided for the moment, but I would respect the caution of the doctors as the prognosis remains guarded,” a source told CBS News.

Prior to the spasm, Pope Francis had been on a high flow of supplemental oxygen given through a mask and had been having respiratory physiotherapy, the Vatican said. He also went to the chapel to pray, the AP reported.

It is unknown how long the pope will remain in the hospital, CBS News reported.

Next week starts the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday. Since his health will prevent him from holding service, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the former vicar of Rome, will preside on March 5, according to the AP.





