Police: Woman arrested after newborn baby found dead in a convenience store dumpster Police say a woman has been arrested after information led investigators to a newborn baby’s body inside a dumpster at a convenience store in Decatur, Alabama earlier this week. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DECATUR, Ala. — Police say a woman has been arrested after information led investigators to a newborn baby’s body inside a dumpster at a convenience store in Decatur, Alabama, earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

Decatur Police Department said on Oct. 16, officers were contacted by a concerned family member for a wellness check on Cindy Nicole Crow, 36. It was believed that Crow was eight months pregnant, according to The Associated Press. The family member reportedly told police that they believed that Crow gave birth but were concerned about where the baby was.

Police said that they received information about a dumpster at Wally World Mini Mart on Point Mallard Drive SE, according to WHNT. The dumpster needed to be searched and once it was, investigators found a dead newborn baby girl inside a trash bag in the dumpster under other trash bags Tuesday morning.

The baby’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, according to the AP. This was so an autopsy could be performed to determine the baby’s cause of death.

On Wednesday, investigators got a felony warrant for Crow’s arrest, WHNT reported. She was found at her home and was taken into custody.

Crow has been charged with abuse of a corpse, police said. She is being held on a $200,000.

Police said that additional charges are possible and that final autopsy results are pending.