Police: Man arrested on drug charge after ‘barking like a dog’ at auto parts store

Jonathan Navas was charged with possession of methamphetamine and battery.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Florida man is accused of possessing methamphetamine after he was allegedly observed “barking like a dog” in a Georgia auto parts store for more than a hour, authorities said.

According to Monroe County online booking records, Jonathan Patrick Navas, 29, of Palm Coast, was arrested on Jan. 23. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and battery, records show.

In an incident report, the Forsyth Police Department said that the owner of an Advance Auto Parts store called to complain that Navas had been in the store and had been “barking like a dog.”

Navas allegedly told an officer that he had no idea his barking “was causing any issues,” according to the Monroe County/Macon Reporter.

According to an incident report, when police asked Navas for his identification, he told officers it was in his vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly found “a clear baggie containing syringes” in the passenger seat. A search revealed a bag full “of a clear crystal substance” that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

According to the incident report, Navas allegedly told officers that the syringes contained blood.

Navas was arrested and remains in the Monroe County Detention Center, online records show. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to Law & Crime, there was an active warrant for Navas’ arrest in Florida.

