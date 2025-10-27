Police, bystanders rescue infant pinned under car

FILE PHOTO: A baby was pinned under a car after a crash but police and bystanders saved the child's life.

Good Samaritans and police in Texas jumped into action to save a baby who had been ejected from a car during a crash and was pinned under the vehicle.

The baby survived.

The crash happened on Oct. 24 on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, Texas. A woman and her baby were thrown from the vehicle in the accident, KDFW reported.

When police and bystanders were searching for the baby, they realized she was under the car, KXAS reported

An officer can be heard yelling on the body camera video, “Hey! Over Here. We need to move the car. I think the baby’s under here.”

The group lifted the car from on top the baby and an officer reaching under the windshield got her out. She was unresponsive at first, but officers performed CPR and she was eventually awake and crying by the time paramedics got to the scene.

The video shared by the Fort Worth Police on social media may be disturbing for some viewers.

She and her mother are stable and are expected to recover.

Police did not say what led to the crash or any other details about the incident, KXAS reported.

