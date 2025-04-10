Plane with 5 House members clipped by another plane on Reagan National Airport taxiway

ARLINGTON, Va. — Five lawmakers were on board an American Airlines flight that was clipped by another plane on the ground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday.

The House of Representatives members were from New York and New Jersey.

The plane that the representatives were on, as well as the other plane involved, was an American Airlines aircraft.

The company said, American Eagle flight 5490, operated by PSA Airlines, made contact on a DCA taxiway with American Eagle flight 4522, operated by Republic Airways," American Airlines said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience."

The congressmen were on their way to JFK International Airport on board Flight 4522.

The other plane, Flight 5490, was on the way to Charleston, South Carolina.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R. NY) was among those on Flight 4522, and posted to social media, "Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!"

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh — Congressman Nick LaLota (@RepLaLota) April 10, 2025

Also on the flight was Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) who wrote, “Glad my colleges and I are okay!”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NY) echoed the remarks, saying that “Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “Thankfully, no one was injured-just the inconvenience of a delayed departure. The Bronx: I’m coming home... eventually!”

Both planes went back to the terminal and are now out of service for an inspection. Each plane had damage to a winglet, the airline said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group