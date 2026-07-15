Pizza Hut looks for nostalgia; offers throwback value menu

Pizza Hut is going back to the 90s with its latest promotions.

Pizza Hut is taking us back to a simpler time.

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The pizza company introduced its Throwback Value Menu, bringing back its “iconic favorites” and allowing customers to “build their own Pizza Hut buffet.”

The items on the limited-time menu include $3 Personal Pan Pizza, a $10 medium 1-topping stuffed-crust pizza, $4 breadsticks, and other items.

The throwback menu will be offered for a limited time at participating locations. It is available for carryout, delivery, and dine-in.

[ Pizza Hut’s Book It program returns; kids can earn free pizza while reading ]

In addition to the savings, the company is taking a page out of the 1990s for its new fashion line.

A Pizza Hut and Dinner Service NY partnership "transforms iconic Pizza Hut uniforms, BOOK IT! nostalgia and fan-favorite memories into a limited-edition collection of button-down shirts, camo jackets, T-shirts, sweaters, rugby shirts, hats, totes and socks."

The collection will launch online on July 16 at noon CT, with Hut Rewards members able to shop two hours earlier.

Finally, rewards members can access a “Back to the Hut” digital experience in the restaurant’s app to unlock rewards by answering trivia questions, the company said.

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