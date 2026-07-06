Pilot tells air traffic control, ‘Firework hit our plane’

FILE PHOTO: The pilot of a Delta flight from Atlanta to Chicago told air traffic control that the plane may have been hit by a firework.

Passengers on board a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Chicago got a little too close for comfort to a Fourth of July show.

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Flight 1076 was descending into Chicago Midway International Airport when the pilot told air traffic control, “We just had a firework hit our plane. ”

The pilot then told the tower, “We’re just hoping it was just a motor that went off underneath, but definitely felt a big bang,” CNN reported.

The controller then told the pilot there had been “multiple reports’ of similar incidents and to head to the gate to inspect the plane for damage.

There was no emergency landing, WMAQ reported.

Mechanics did not find any damage, the airline said on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The plane was at 200 feet as it descended, within range of the fireworks. CNN reported that consumer-grade fireworks can go from 50 to 200 feet in the air, while professional shows can reach as high as 1,200 feet.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, but said the plane landed safely. Delta said no one was hurt.

The aircraft was carrying 52 passengers and six crew members, the AP reported.

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