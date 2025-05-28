Pigeons cause not one but two Delta flight delays

FILE PHOTO: It wasn't snakes on a plane instead it was pigeons that caused flight delays.

Greyhound used to say, “Leave the driving to us.”

Well, a pair of pigeons tried to let the flying to Delta.

The pigeons were stowaways on Flight 2348 from Minneapolis to Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, USA Today reported.

One bird was seen flying around the cabin after it had left the gate, so the plane had to return to the terminal.

Once the bird was taken from the plane by the ground crew, the flight went back to taxi, but lo and behold, another pigeon was zooming around the cabin. So, back the plane went, ABC News reported.

Thomas Caw, who recorded the incident, which showed another passenger trying to use a jacket to trap the second bird as other passengers screamed, The Associated Press reported.

The flight had to be delayed for 56 minutes.

Delta issued an apology to those on board the flight, writing, “Delta appreciates the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” NBC News reported.

There is no word on how the birds got on the plane in the first place.

© 2025 Cox Media Group