Pete Carroll out as Seattle Seahawks head coach after 14 years

Pete Carroll Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after defeating the Detroit Lions 51-29 at Lumen Field on Jan. 2, 2022 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images, File)

After nearly a decade and a half, Pete Carroll will move from his role as head coach into an advisory role with the Seattle Seahawks, according to team officials and KIRO-TV.

The Seahawks confirmed the move in a statement released after reports began to surface of Carroll’s exit, KIRO reported.

Seahawks chair Jody Allen said the decision came “after thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise.”

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community,” she said. “His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.”

Statement from Jody Allen - Chair, Seattle Seahawks

The news came two days after Carroll, who at 72 had the distinction of being the oldest active head coach in the NFL, said he had no plans to retire, KIRO reported.

Carroll has been the Seahawks’ head coach since 2010, leading the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and its first win in 2014, according to the news station. He leaves his position with a 137-89 record.

It was not immediately clear who would succeed Carroll.

