‘Pawsome’: Ohio firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in freezing weather

Rescued: Members of the Canton City Fire Department waded out into a river to rescue a dog trapped on a riverbank. (Canton City Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Ohio turned a ruff situation into doggone joy last week when they saved a pup trapped on a riverbank.

A lighthearted Facebook post by the Canton City Fire Department on Tuesday was laced with dog puns as the agency recounted Friday evening’s rescue of Jax. Firefighters prevented the dog from becoming “a pup-sicle” in freezing weather.

“With ambient temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit and falling, Chief 1 knew his only paw-sible option was to dispatch our water rescue team,” the fire department wrote.

The rescue took place at about 6 p.m. EST, The Canton Repository reported. The exact location of the dog-saving effort was unclear from the social media post, according to the newspaper.

No firefighters were injured and the dog is safe, the Repository reported. The animal had been microchipped and was reunited with its owner.

People responding to the Facebook post were enamored with the firefighters’ groan-worthy puns.

“Someone from the repository needs to recruit whoever wrote this bc I will never read another news article if it doesn’t have at least this many puns,” Jennifer Downin wrote in her response.

Another reader simply responded with “Pawsome!!” according to the Repository.

Reader Rita Mae Ackerman posted that firefighters did a “Pawsome job.”

“I’d say a dad wrote this,” Brian Jones posted.

Since the fire department opened the pun-ishing dialogue, it is only fitting to let the agency have the last word.

“Shortly after contacting his owner, Jax was reunited with his family!” the fire department wrote. “We hope that he is happy to be home and does not get the itch to flea again anytime soon!”

©2022 Cox Media Group