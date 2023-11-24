Oscar Pistorius granted parole after nearly 10 years in prison in girlfriend’s death

Oscar Pistorius granted parole FILE PHOTO: PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 6: Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius holds the hand of a relative after sentencing at the High Court on July 6, 2016 at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Marco Longari - Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Oscar Pistorius was granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison in South Africa for murdering his girlfriend, The Associated Press is reporting.

Pistorius, a double-amputee Olympic runner, was found guilty of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a bathroom door at his home on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Pistorius, 37, was given a second chance at parole eight months after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release at a hearing in March.

An error made by an appeals court over when the sentence officially started led to the canceled parole.

Pistorius will be released from prison on Jan. 5, the AP is reporting.

He was initially jailed for five years in 2014 for culpable homicide by a South African high court. However, the supreme court of appeal in late 2015 found him guilty of murder after an appeal by prosecutors.

June Steenkamp, Steenkamp’s mother, did not oppose bail, the BBC reported, however, in a letter sent to the parole board Steenkamp wondered whether Pistorius’s “huge anger issues” were truly dealt with in prison, adding she would potentially be “concerned for the safety of any woman” who now comes into contact with him.

