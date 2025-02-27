Oscar nominees: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Wicked’ lead the nominations, see the complete list

Who will take on the coveted Oscar on Sunday night?

“Emilia Pérez” has the most nominations with 13 this year, including Best Picture and Best Actress, beating the movie adaptation of the Broadway hit “Wicked” had 10 nominations.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2 with Conan O’Brien as host.

Here are the nominees which will be updated as they are announced:

Best picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothéee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Bradey Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiaud, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best international feature film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing:

Best original screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5″

“The Substance”

Best live-action short film

“Alien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Best animated short film

“Beautiful Men”

“In The Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best animated feature film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2″

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best documentary short

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best documentary feature film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best original song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best original score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

The Wild Robot

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown,” Arianne Phillips

“Conclave,” Lisy Christl

“Gladiator II,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Nosferatu,” Linda Muir

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Best editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

The announcements were supposed to be made on Jan. 17, but the massive wildfires burning across Southern California delayed the ceremony about a week, The Los Angeles Times reported.

